– AEW star and former World Champion Samoa Joe was the guest on Talk is Jericho this week:

Samoa Joe is Sweet Tooth, literally. The former AEW World Champion talks season 2 of Peacock’s hit action-comedy Twisted Metal, where he physically embodies the iconic ice-cream truck-driving killer clown, while Will Arnett provides the voice. Joe dives into how his pro wrestling background helped shape the body language, timing, and emotional expression needed to bring Sweet Tooth to life behind the mask, and how wrestling legends like Jushin Thunder Liger and Rey Mysterio inspired his physical performance. He talks about his wild audition tape, the adrenaline-fueled stunt work on set, and the unlikely chemistry between him and Arnett. Joe also reflects on his AEW run – from working with Hook, Shibata, and Will Hobbs, to his signature “walk away” moment that broke the internet. He discusses his departure from WWE, what went wrong (and right) during his two runs there, and why his match with Brock Lesnar remains one of his favorites. And of course, there’s talk of TNA, ROH, Kurt Angle, William Regal, and the incredible journey that brought Joe to this moment—wielding machetes in post-apocalyptic ice cream trucks and dropping promos like a boss!

– Adam Cole shared a new Let’s Play video where he plays Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown:

– The Ring of Honor YouTube channel released a vintage matchup featuring The young Bucks vs. Future Shock vs. Bravado Brothers from ROH Death Before Dishonor 2011: