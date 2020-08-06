wrestling / News
AEW News: Santana & Ortiz Trash Trent’s Mom’s Van, MJF’s Headquarters Segment
August 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Proud & Powerful took it to the Best Friends’ transportation on Dynamite. You can see the video below of Santana and Ortiz attacking Trent’s mom’s van:
– AEW posted the video of MJF giving a look inside his headquarters:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Didn’t Agree With Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Removing the Six-Sided Ring From TNA
- CM Punk Is Complimentary Of RAW Underground, Jokes About Getting First MMA Win
- The Good Brothers On Why They Didn’t Go to AEW After Release, Being In With Impact For the Long Haul
- Booker T Discusses His Decision to Leave WWE In 2007, Being Impacted by Eddie Guerrero & Chris Benoit Situations, How He Ended Up in TNA