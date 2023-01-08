AEW News: Saraya Appears on Hey! (EW), Tony Khan Reacts to Jaguars’ AFC South Win

– Saraya is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW), and the episode is online. You can see the video below of the RJ City-hosted series:

– Tony Khan took to Twitter last night to react to his Jacksonville Jaguars’ AFC South-clinching win against the Tennessee Titans. The Jags won 20 – 16, and Khan posted to Twitter to write:

“Thank you every single @Jaguars fan, and a huge thank you to the fans at @TIAABankField tonight, and huge thanks to Doug Pederson and every Jaguars player and the whole team staff, and congratulations all of you for tonight’s win + the AFC South Championship + playoffs! GO JAGS!”