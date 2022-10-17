wrestling / News
AEW News: Saraya Reportedly Set For Return On This Week’s Dynamite, Nyla Rose Attends Baltimore Celebfest
– Saraya will be reportedly back on television on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the AEW star, who missed last week’s show to visit her family in the UK, will be back on Tuesday’s episode.
Saraya is not currently advertised for any particular segments or matches for the episode.
– Nyla Rose posted to Twitter to share a video from Baltimore Celebfest over the weekend. She captioned the video:
“[email protected] was fuuunnn🥰🥰😈 of course you may never know where I will pop up, but you can rest assured that me and the rest of the stars Of @AEW will be on your television this TUESDAY, for a special night of #AEWDynamite! #tbschamp #grandslamchamp #PeoplesChamp”
.@BaltCelebfest was fuuunnn🥰🥰😈 of course you may never know where I will pop up, but you can rest assured that me and the rest of the stars Of @AEW will be on your television this TUESDAY, for a special night of #AEWDynamite! #tbschamp #grandslamchamp #PeoplesChamp 💋🥀 pic.twitter.com/XA60fmOTpz
— TBS CHAMPION DJ NYLA ROSE (@NylaRoseBeast) October 16, 2022
