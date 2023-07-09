AEW News: Satoshi Kojima Names Samoa Joe As His Dream Match, MJF on Hey! (EW)

Satoshi Kojima would love to mix it up with Samoa Joe, naming him as a dream match. Kojima, who faced CM Punk at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, posted to Twitter after Punk beat Joe on last night’s Dynamite and wrote:

“On June 25th, if I had beaten CM Punk, I would have fought Joe at this time. It’s my dream to fight Joe. I hope that someday it will come true.”

