AEW News: Satoshi Kojima Names Samoa Joe As His Dream Match, MJF on Hey! (EW)

July 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Satoshi Kojima Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Satoshi Kojima would love to mix it up with Samoa Joe, naming him as a dream match. Kojima, who faced CM Punk at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, posted to Twitter after Punk beat Joe on last night’s Dynamite and wrote:

“On June 25th, if I had beaten CM Punk, I would have fought Joe at this time.

It’s my dream to fight Joe.

I hope that someday it will come true.”

– MJF is on the latest episode of Hey! (EW), as you can see below:

