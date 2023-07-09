wrestling / News
AEW News: Satoshi Kojima Names Samoa Joe As His Dream Match, MJF on Hey! (EW)
July 9, 2023 | Posted by
Satoshi Kojima would love to mix it up with Samoa Joe, naming him as a dream match. Kojima, who faced CM Punk at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, posted to Twitter after Punk beat Joe on last night’s Dynamite and wrote:
“On June 25th, if I had beaten CM Punk, I would have fought Joe at this time.
It’s my dream to fight Joe.
I hope that someday it will come true.”
— 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) July 9, 2023
– MJF is on the latest episode of Hey! (EW), as you can see below: