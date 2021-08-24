wrestling / News
AEW Announces Special Saturday Night Dynamite For October
AEW has announced that it will hold another special Saturday night edition of Dynamite, which will take place on October 23 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Friday.
As noted by Fightful, the likely reason for the switch from Wednesday to Saturday that week is due to TNT airing an NHL game during the usual Dynamite timeslot on October 20.
You can view more details and ticket information below.
🚨New Event On Sale This Week🚨#AEW makes it’s Orlando, Florida Debut!
Special Saturday Night #AEWDynamite
Saturday, October 23, 2021@AdditionFiArena
Doors 6pm & Showtime 7pm
Tix on-sale THIS FRIDAY, August 27 at 10am Easternhttps://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k and https://t.co/vOacpe4Ix1 pic.twitter.com/ukIMcGhES4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021
