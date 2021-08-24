AEW Announces Special Saturday Night Dynamite For October

AEW has announced that it will hold another special Saturday night edition of Dynamite, which will take place on October 23 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Friday.

As noted by Fightful, the likely reason for the switch from Wednesday to Saturday that week is due to TNT airing an NHL game during the usual Dynamite timeslot on October 20.

You can view more details and ticket information below.