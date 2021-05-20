wrestling / News

AEW Says Austin Gunn Out 8-10 Weeks After Injuries In Match With Anthony Ogogo

May 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Austin Gunn Billy Gunn

Austin Gunn wrestled Anthony Ogogo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw the boxer hit Gunn with several huge body shots then eventually a pop-up punch to the face. AEW has announced that Gunn suffered injuries which will keep him out of action for 8-10 weeks.

They wrote: “#AEWDynamite injury update @theaustingunn as a result of injuries sustained in his match up tonight with #TheGuvnor @AnthonyOgogo on #AEWDynamite, will be out of action for the next 8-10 weeks.

