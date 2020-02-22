wrestling / News

AEW Says Cody Was Injured in Steel Cage Match, But Still Cleared For Action

February 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody suffered an injury during his steel cage match with Wardlow on Dynamite, per AEW. The company posted to Twitter and confirmed that the AEW star suffered a non-displaced fractur of distal phalanx in his right toe when he hit a moonsault on Wardlow off the top of the cage.

Cody won the match, which was one of the prerequisites for his getting a match with MJF at AEW Revolution. AEW noted that Cody is still cleared for action “as tolerated”:

