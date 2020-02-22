wrestling / News
AEW Says Cody Was Injured in Steel Cage Match, But Still Cleared For Action
Cody suffered an injury during his steel cage match with Wardlow on Dynamite, per AEW. The company posted to Twitter and confirmed that the AEW star suffered a non-displaced fractur of distal phalanx in his right toe when he hit a moonsault on Wardlow off the top of the cage.
Cody won the match, which was one of the prerequisites for his getting a match with MJF at AEW Revolution. AEW noted that Cody is still cleared for action “as tolerated”:
As first reported by @CodyRhodes on his IG account https://t.co/KR72d2zpot And confirmed by @DocSampson13. Due to Cody’s foot hitting the mat after landing the moonsault, he has a: Non-displaced fracture of distal phalanx R great toe.
His status: Cleared for action as tolerated.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 22, 2020
