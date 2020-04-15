AEW Says Double Or Nothing to Air Live as Scheduled, Not at MGM Grand Arena

AEW Double or Nothing is going on as scheduled, but not at its original venue. AEW announced on Tuesday that the show will air live on May 23rd as originally planned, but will take place at another location with the Double or Nothing set for the MGM Grand Arena rescheduled for the same weekend next year:

UPDATE ON DOUBLE OR NOTHING

AEW’s DOUBLE OR NOTHING event will be televised on pay-per-view as scheduled on Saturday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Additional details related to DOUBLE OR NOTHING, which was initially scheduled to be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will be revealed in the weeks ahead with features of the event itself ultimately being determined by the latest guidance of national and global health authorities.

The highly anticipated event will be available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live. International fans can purchase the event at http://FITE.TV. The DOUBLE OR NOTHING live event originally scheduled May 23, 2020, has been rescheduled for the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the May 23, 2020, show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on May 29, 2021.

The AEW DYNAMITE show originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Las Vegas has been canceled. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the DYNAMITE show will be issued a full refund within 30 days by their financial institution.

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW is grateful to MGM Grand Hotel and Resorts and everyone close to and within the AEW family – including fans – for their patience and understanding, and sends thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.