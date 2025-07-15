AEW News: Note On Secrecy Around All In: Texas Finishes, Non-AEW Talent At Show

– AEW reportedly kept the finishes for several matches at AEW All In: Texas very quiet in the lead-up to the show. Fightful Select reports that the company kept the results of several of the matches “pretty close to the vest” and that multiple matches had alternate endings that were planned by the talent themselves. Those don’t include Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone or Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley, which were planned for a while. Storm vs. Mone in particular was described as having been planned for months.

The company held rehearsals for the show at a secret location on Friday night. The report also noted that the Sons of Texas and The Infantry feud is set to continue in ROH.

– It was also noted that several non-AEW talent were backstage at the show incluidung Shotzi Blackheart, Priscilla Kelly, Monty Brown, Joey Janela, Brian Myers, and more.