Various News: AEW Selling New Dustin Rhodes ‘One Last Ride’ Shirt, Johnny Gargano Brings NXT Title Home

April 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Now that Dustin Rhodes is officially part of the AEW roster and will face his brother Cody at AEW Double or Nothing, the company is already selling merchandise for the former Goldust. AEW is promoting new t-shirts for Dustin with the phrase “One Last Ride” on them, which Dustin himself wrote on Twitter when promoting his match.

– Johnny Gargano revealed that he finally brought the NXT title back home to Cleveland.

