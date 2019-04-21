wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Selling New Dustin Rhodes ‘One Last Ride’ Shirt, Johnny Gargano Brings NXT Title Home
– Now that Dustin Rhodes is officially part of the AEW roster and will face his brother Cody at AEW Double or Nothing, the company is already selling merchandise for the former Goldust. AEW is promoting new t-shirts for Dustin with the phrase “One Last Ride” on them, which Dustin himself wrote on Twitter when promoting his match.
IT'S OFFICIAL!!! Brother vs Brother at #AEWDoN May 25th in Las Vegas. Join @DustinRhodes for #OneLastRide, His new shirt is now available for a limited time https://t.co/Uws3vQlykf@PWTees pic.twitter.com/aL1BFrhHE7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 21, 2019
#OneLastRide #OrIsIt #DoubleOrNothing #May25th @AEWrestling #Vegas 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/wSqpqd1wWr
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 20, 2019
– Johnny Gargano revealed that he finally brought the NXT title back home to Cleveland.
I promised that I'd bring another Championship home to Cleveland.. well..
Promise fulfilled.
I'll be making a few appearances around town this week to celebrate! Keep your eyes peeled.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NhM2GqXWap
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Triple H Getting Drafted to Smackdown in 2004, Why Vince McMahon Quickly Put Him Back on Raw
- Lana Reveals Her Reaction To WWE Telling Her To Fade Out Her Accent, Says WWE Never Gave Her an Explanation
- Kurt Angle Recalls 2010 TNA Lockdown Match: ‘What Was I Thinking?’
- Turner Executives Reportedly Unaware of AEW’s Talks With Other Networks