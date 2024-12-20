wrestling / News
AEW Senior Manager Exits Company
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Senior Manager of Communications and Public Relations Jon Schneider has left the comapny. He departed on December 13 and had been with AEW since 2021. According to the WON, the reason for his exit was that he found a new job.
