wrestling / News

AEW Senior Manager Exits Company

December 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW New Logo Grey BG 3-26-24, TrillerTV Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW Senior Manager of Communications and Public Relations Jon Schneider has left the comapny. He departed on December 13 and had been with AEW since 2021. According to the WON, the reason for his exit was that he found a new job.

