AEW News: Serpentico On Training With the Dudleys, Tony Khan On Pardon My Take
June 24, 2021 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho has released a new clip from his latest podcast with Serpentico talking about training with the Dudley Boys. You can see the video below:
– Tony Khan was a guest on the latest episode of Pardon My Take, described as follows:
“The Suns win in an absolute thriller. Playoff P is back. Canadiens are just going to keep on winning. Carl Nassib comes out as the first active gay NFL player. Hot Seat/Cool Throne. Jaguars Co-Owner Tony Khan joins the show to talk wrestling, the Jaguars, and tons more. Cubs Patrick Wisdom joins us in studio to talk baseball, how much it sucks to face Jacob deGrom, hitting homers and respecting 90. We finish with Mike Greenberg’s dumb rules about baseballs sticky stuff and FAQ’s.”
