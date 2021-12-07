wrestling / News
AEW Set for Atlantic City Debut in February 2022
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW has announced the promotion’s debut for Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will be held at The Boardwalk Hall, which previously hosted WrestleMania IV and V, on February 9, 2022. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, December 17. You can view the announcement below:
🚨 EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨#AEW makes its Atlantic City, NJ debut Wednesday, February 9th with #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage from @BoardwalkHall! Tickets start from $29+fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 am ET – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/zf1ZmyZX3x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2021
