wrestling / News

AEW Set for Atlantic City Debut in February 2022

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Atlantic City Debut

– AEW has announced the promotion’s debut for Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will be held at The Boardwalk Hall, which previously hosted WrestleMania IV and V, on February 9, 2022. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, December 17. You can view the announcement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading