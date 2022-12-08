wrestling / News

AEW Set for Winnipeg, Canada Debut in March 2023, Special Tuesday Night Dynamite

December 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– AEW and Chris Jericho have announced that AEW will be making its Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada debut on March 14, 2023. The event will be held at the Canada Life Centre.

AEW also announced that Winnipeg natives Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Don Callis will be in attendance. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am CT at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.

