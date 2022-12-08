wrestling / News
AEW Set for Winnipeg, Canada Debut in March 2023, Special Tuesday Night Dynamite
– AEW and Chris Jericho have announced that AEW will be making its Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada debut on March 14, 2023. The event will be held at the Canada Life Centre.
AEW also announced that Winnipeg natives Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Don Callis will be in attendance. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am CT at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.
There’d be no #AEW without WINNIPEG! Don’t miss our debut on March 14, 2023 for a Tuesday Night Special #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWRampage at the @CanadaLifeCtr!
🎟️ Tickets are on sale FRIDAY 12/16 at 10AM CT!
https://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k | https://t.co/ODbXafJpNe pic.twitter.com/8ZdR21Ewg7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022
