AEW Set To Announce New Collision and Dynamite Dates Soon

June 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select reports that AEW is set to announce two new dates soon, including a new taping for Collision. The company will return to Cincinnati for Dynamite sometime in early September.

Meanwhile, both AEW and the Rupp Arena in Lexington are preparing to announce a Collision taping there. AEW performed well in Lexington the last time they were there, selling over 5,000 tickets.

