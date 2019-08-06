wrestling / News

AEW Set to Announce Next TV Taping Locations Tomorrow

August 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW TNT

– AEW’s first show is a sell-out, and they’re about to announce their second and third taping locations tomorrow. The company announced after the release of the latest Being the Elite that the locations will be revealed tomorrow.

These would be the locations for the October 9th and 16th episodes.

