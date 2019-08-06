wrestling / News
AEW Set to Announce Next TV Taping Locations Tomorrow
August 5, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW’s first show is a sell-out, and they’re about to announce their second and third taping locations tomorrow. The company announced after the release of the latest Being the Elite that the locations will be revealed tomorrow.
These would be the locations for the October 9th and 16th episodes.
Tomorrow at Noon Eastern, the uncensored version of this #BTE clip drops announcing where episodes #2 and #3 of @AEWonTNT will broadcast from…. pic.twitter.com/1q8zZMswZ9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2019
