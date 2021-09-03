wrestling / News
AEW Set to Debut in Long Island In December
September 3, 2021
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW has booked the new UBS Arena in Long Island, New York for an episode of Dynamite in December 8. The company has yet to announce holding an event there. WWE, however, has announced they will run the building with an episode of RAW on November 29.
