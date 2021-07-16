wrestling / News
AEW Set To Run A Show In Indianapolis In November
July 16, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while it hasn’t been announced by the company yet, AEW will run an episode of Dynamite in Indianapolis on November 10. It will happen at the State Fairgrounds and will be the first show after Full Gear. You can find more information here.
This will be the company’s return to the city after running an episode of Dynamite nearly two years to the day on November 20, 2019.