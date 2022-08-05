wrestling / News

AEW Sets Date For Battle Of The Belts IV Taping

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts IV Image Credit: AEW

AEW will host its next Battle of the Belts taping in October. The company announced on Thursday that it will hold tapings in Washington, DC on October 5th and 7th, with the Friday taping being for Battle of the Belts IV.

There’s no official word on when the special will air, but if it follows the same pattern it would air the next day on Saturday, October 8th.

