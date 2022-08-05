wrestling / News
AEW Sets Date For Battle Of The Belts IV Taping
AEW will host its next Battle of the Belts taping in October. The company announced on Thursday that it will hold tapings in Washington, DC on October 5th and 7th, with the Friday taping being for Battle of the Belts IV.
There’s no official word on when the special will air, but if it follows the same pattern it would air the next day on Saturday, October 8th.
#AEW returns to Washington DC for 2 nights of LIVE action at @TheEventsDC!
-Wed 10/5 #AEWDynamite LIVE
-Fri 10/7 #AEWRampage LIVE + AEW BattleOfTheBelts IV
Tickets on sale Friday 8/12 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i
2 Event Combo offers available! pic.twitter.com/DhW4WJx6sl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022
