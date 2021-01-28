wrestling / News
AEW Sets First Women’s Eliminator Tournament Match, Riho Returning
January 28, 2021
The first match in the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament is set, with former champion Riho set to return. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Riho will face Serena Deeb in the first round of the tournament.
This is Riho’s first match from AEW since March of 2020 since the pandemic forced a shutdown to international travel. There’s no word on when the match might take place.
FIRST ROUND in the #AEW Women’s World Championship eliminatior tournament sees The @NWA Women’s World Champion @SerenaDeeb take on the returning and first-ever #AEW Women’s World Champion @riho_gtmv! pic.twitter.com/z9DbQbhVAu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
