wrestling / News

AEW Sets First Women’s Eliminator Tournament Match, Riho Returning

January 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Woman Title Eliminator

The first match in the AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament is set, with former champion Riho set to return. AEW announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Riho will face Serena Deeb in the first round of the tournament.

This is Riho’s first match from AEW since March of 2020 since the pandemic forced a shutdown to international travel. There’s no word on when the match might take place.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading