AEW Sets New Segment, Match For This Week’s Dynamite

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-22-19

– AEW has announced a new match and segment for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Joey Janela will face Jack Evans, while Cody will address the Inner Circle ahead of his match with Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

The show airs live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on TNT.

