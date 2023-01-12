AEW Sets Record For Most Walk-Up Sales In Company History

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that AEW set a specific ticket sale record for the company with last night’s Dynamite in Los Angeles. That show had the most last day walk-up sales in AEW history. As the show started at 4:30 in the afternoon, it was noted this was a ‘good sign’ for AEW’s business in the future, particularly with some bad advances for other shows.

It was noted last night that while attendance for the show was ‘healthy’, it was lower than the company’s debut at the venue last year. Meltzer noted that even with that, while it wasn’t a sell out, it had an over $700,000 gate. It was also possibly the fourth-largest wrestling audience in the history of the Kia Forum.