wrestling / News
AEW Sets Street Fight For Next Week’s Episode of Dynamite
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has announced a street fight tag team match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced that the Young Bucks will face Santana and Ortiz in the match on next week’s show.
AEW Dynamite will take place in Garland, Texas next Wednesday on TNT.
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Enhancement Talent Chris Curtis Discusses His Time as a ‘Job Guy’ in WWE, Getting His Head Shaved by Brutus Beefcake, and Vince McMahon’s Reaction to the Segment
- Kane Discusses His Personal Respect for The Undertaker, Reinventing Himself for His Career, Never Really Retiring With WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding