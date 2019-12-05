wrestling / News

AEW Sets Street Fight For Next Week’s Episode of Dynamite

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has announced a street fight tag team match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced that the Young Bucks will face Santana and Ortiz in the match on next week’s show.

AEW Dynamite will take place in Garland, Texas next Wednesday on TNT.

Jeremy Thomas

