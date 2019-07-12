wrestling / News
AEW Sets Three-Way Tag Match For Fight For the Fallen
– AEW has announced a new three-way tag team match for Fight For the Fallen, with a possible Tag Team Title Tournament boon on the line. As you can see from the Dark Order’s Stu Grayson below, the Dark Order will face Jack Evans and Angelico, as well as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.
The winner of the match will move onto All Out for a chance at a bye in the AEW World Tag Team Title tournament.
it begins
All hail the dark order.#FightForTheFallen #AllEliteWrestling #bornandbredforcombat pic.twitter.com/YZoySvSb7s
— Stu Grayson (@stu_dos) July 12, 2019
The updated card for the show is:
* Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks
* Kenny Omega vs. Cima
* Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
* Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian
* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Pentagon and Rey Fenix
* Winners Move to All Out For Chance at First-Round Bye in Tag Tournament: Dark Order vs. Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
* Dr. Britt Baker vs. TBA
* Bea Priestley’s vs. TBA
* Chris Jericho will have a live mic
The Buy In Pre-show
* MJF, Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc
* Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon with Leva Bates
