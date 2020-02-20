wrestling / News
AEW Shares First Look at Steel Cage For Tonight’s Dynamite
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has provided their first look at the steel cage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite match between Cody and Wardlow. You can check it out in the Instagram video below.
Cody is facing Wardlow as a condition of his getting a match with MJF at AEW Revolution. He must beat Wardlow to move on and face MJF at the PPV. Our live coverage of tonight’s Dynamite is here.
