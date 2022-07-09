wrestling / News

AEW Shares Video Of Darby Allin-Brody King Interaction After Dynamite

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Darby Allin AEW Fyter Fest Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

As previously reported, Darby Allin and Brody King had an interaction following last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin came to the ring and extended his hand to King, seemingly supporting him after his loss. However, Malakai Black and King walked away without saying anything.

AEW has shared a video of the interaction on Twitter.

