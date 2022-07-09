wrestling / News
AEW Shares Video Of Darby Allin-Brody King Interaction After Dynamite
As previously reported, Darby Allin and Brody King had an interaction following last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Allin came to the ring and extended his hand to King, seemingly supporting him after his loss. However, Malakai Black and King walked away without saying anything.
AEW has shared a video of the interaction on Twitter.
#AEW Exclusive:
After his hard fought match against the #AEW Interim World Champion @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite, #HouseOfBlack's @Brodyxking is met on the ramp by @DarbyAllin and #theIcon @Sting. pic.twitter.com/gEHdUGxjLR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2022
