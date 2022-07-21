wrestling / News

AEW News: Shark Week Branding Evident On Dynamite, Tony Khan Points Out Upcoming Anniversary

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW went in heavy with its cross-promotional Shark Week branding on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. PWInsider notes that there was signage for Shark Week in the arena, and as you can see below there was Shark Week branding on the ring skirt. Chompie the Shark was also in attendance and walking around the arena, according to the site, and fans at ringside were given foam fin hats.

– PWInsider also reports that Tony Khan addressed the live fans to thank everyone for attending, noting that there’s just a few months until the 50th anniversary of pro wrestling on TBS.

