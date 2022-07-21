AEW News: Shark Week Branding Evident On Dynamite, Tony Khan Points Out Upcoming Anniversary

– AEW went in heavy with its cross-promotional Shark Week branding on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. PWInsider notes that there was signage for Shark Week in the arena, and as you can see below there was Shark Week branding on the ring skirt. Chompie the Shark was also in attendance and walking around the arena, according to the site, and fans at ringside were given foam fin hats.

Discovery Shark Week written on apron cloth. There's literally a Shark Cage hanging above with a full blown gimmick match. AEW going all out promoting WBD, you gotta think their next TV deal is pretty damn secure and a big one. pic.twitter.com/6PcqqrDuO1 — Drain Before Dishonor (@DrainBamager) July 21, 2022

– PWInsider also reports that Tony Khan addressed the live fans to thank everyone for attending, noting that there’s just a few months until the 50th anniversary of pro wrestling on TBS.