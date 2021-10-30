wrestling / News

AEW News: Shawn Dean On Latest Shot of Brandi, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Fight For the Fallen Brandi Rhodes

– The latest episode of A Shot of Brandi is online, with Brandi Rhodes joined by Shawn Dean. You can see the video below:

– Thunder Rosa has released her latest vlog:

Brandi Rhodes, Shawn Dean, Thunder Rosa, Jeremy Thomas

