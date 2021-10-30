wrestling / News
AEW News: Shawn Dean On Latest Shot of Brandi, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
October 29, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of A Shot of Brandi is online, with Brandi Rhodes joined by Shawn Dean. You can see the video below:
– Thunder Rosa has released her latest vlog:
More Trending Stories
- Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming AEW Shows, Including Full Gear
- Note On Injury Lance Archer Suffered On Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
- More On The End of the AEW – Impact Wrestling Relationship After Bound for Glory
- Keith Lee On Vince McMahon’s Role In His Character Change On WWE Raw, Challenges Of Playing a Heel