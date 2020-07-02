wrestling / News

AEW Reschedules Boston and Philadelphia Dynamite Shows for April 2021 Due to Pandemic

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite April 2021

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially announced new upcoming Dynamite TV dates for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Boston, Massachusetts. Those dates have been rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

First up, the July 29 Dynamite show for the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The event was first slated for April 22 before the July move due to the pandemic.

Next, the August 5 edition of Dynamite at the Agganis Arena in Boston has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 21, 2021. It was originally set for April 15 before it was moved to August due to the pandemic.

Per AEW’s announcement, fans who purchased tickets to the events will have their original tickets honored for admission on April 7 or April 21. Or, they will be able to receive a refund from their point of purchase.

Additionally, AEW stated, “As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.”

You can view AEW’s date change announcements below:

