AEW News: New Shirt Being Sold For Autism Awareness, Old Video of MJF on Rosie O’Donnell Show Unearthed

– All Elite Wrestling is selling a special shirt for the next twenty-four hours, with proceeds going to help raise money for sensory inclusiveness for those with autism. You can see the details below, with the money going to Kulture City who AEW are working with to make Double or Nothing a sensory inclusive event:

Tomorrow is World Autism Awareness Day!

For ONE DAY ONLY #AEW x #KultureCity Shirts will be available for purchase at https://t.co/nsSo8ovjGX

100% of the proceeds go to @kulturec to help further Sensory Inclusiveness!

Get yours Tomorrow!

– The Create A Pro Wrestling YouTube account found video from AEW’s MJF appearing on the Rosie O’Donnell show when he was five. You can see the video below, in which young MJF performs “You Are My Sunshine” and says he’s going to be a wrestler (or an opera singer) when he grows up: