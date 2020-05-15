AEW Announces Shoe Line Featuring Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, More

AEW is adding footwear to their merchandise list, with a shoe line that includes Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, the Inner Circle and more. As you can see below, the company has announced that their footwear line has been added to ShopAEW. The line includes Hardy and Cassidy, plus Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, the Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, the Inner Circle and Chris Jericho.

The Superkicks, which are designed similarly to Converse High Top Chuck Taylor All Stars, run $99.99 a pair. You can also get Santana and Ortiz, Young Bucks or AEW-branded Flip-Flops for $21.99.