wrestling / News
AEW Announces Shoe Line Featuring Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, More
May 15, 2020 | Posted by
AEW is adding footwear to their merchandise list, with a shoe line that includes Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, the Inner Circle and more. As you can see below, the company has announced that their footwear line has been added to ShopAEW. The line includes Hardy and Cassidy, plus Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, the Young Bucks, Jurassic Express, the Inner Circle and Chris Jericho.
The Superkicks, which are designed similarly to Converse High Top Chuck Taylor All Stars, run $99.99 a pair. You can also get Santana and Ortiz, Young Bucks or AEW-branded Flip-Flops for $21.99.
— ShopAEW.com (@TheShopAEW) May 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold
- Jim Cornette Says He’ll Never Meet Joey Janela, Janela and Chili’s Restaurant Respond