wrestling / News

AEW Shoots Angle With Brody King and Darby Allin at Autograph Signing

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Brody King AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that Brody King attacked Darby Allin in Seattle today while both were at an autograph signing. This attack may be shown on AEW programming.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brody King, Darby Allin, Ashish

More Stories

loading