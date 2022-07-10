wrestling / News
AEW Shoots Angle With Brody King and Darby Allin at Autograph Signing
July 9, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Brody King attacked Darby Allin in Seattle today while both were at an autograph signing. This attack may be shown on AEW programming.
Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a autograph signing.pic.twitter.com/ahJpn7IxUR
— Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) July 10, 2022
@DarbyAllin Thanks for going through that table at my local Zumiez pic.twitter.com/gJctkN3sVw
— Dominic Valenciana (@DomValenciana) July 10, 2022
Also for this pic.twitter.com/Uh2kiRCWKP
— Dominic Valenciana (@DomValenciana) July 10, 2022
