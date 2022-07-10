AEW Shoots Angle With Brody King and Darby Allin at Autograph Signing

PWInsider reports that Brody King attacked Darby Allin in Seattle today while both were at an autograph signing. This attack may be shown on AEW programming.

Brody King attacked Darby Allin at a autograph signing.pic.twitter.com/ahJpn7IxUR — Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) July 10, 2022

@DarbyAllin Thanks for going through that table at my local Zumiez pic.twitter.com/gJctkN3sVw — Dominic Valenciana (@DomValenciana) July 10, 2022