wrestling / News

AEW Signed New Streaming Deal For Middle East and Africa

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW recently signed a streaming deal for their programming with Starz Play Sports in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Dynamite, Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation will be streamed through the service. The PPVs are also included for no extra cost.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading