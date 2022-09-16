wrestling / News
AEW Signed New Streaming Deal For Middle East and Africa
September 16, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW recently signed a streaming deal for their programming with Starz Play Sports in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Dynamite, Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation will be streamed through the service. The PPVs are also included for no extra cost.
