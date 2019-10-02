wrestling / News
AEW Signee Confirms He Will Be Doing Spanish Dynamite Commentary
October 1, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW’s new signee has confirmed that he will be doing Spanish language commentary for Dynamite. Alex Abrahantes, who was announced on Wednesday as joining the company, has confirmed on Twitter that he’ll be calling the action for Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite debuts tomorrow on TNT.
Proud to be calling the Dynamite action in Spanish every Wednesday on @AEWonTNT #imwithaew #allelite https://t.co/WeotSxHkCr
— Alex Abrahantes (@AlexHPforQVC) September 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- MLW News: Court Bauer Teases New Women’s Roster Signing, Austin Aries ‘Fined’ For Teddy Hart Attack, Injustice Promo
- Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm Claims Kevin Sullivan Worked on AEW Double or Nothing While Employed With Impact
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Reached Out for Shawn Michaels or The Undertaker to Join WCW
- Bruce Prichard on Why Lex Luger Didn’t Win WWF Title at SummerSlam 1993, How the Match Was Booked