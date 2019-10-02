wrestling / News

AEW Signee Confirms He Will Be Doing Spanish Dynamite Commentary

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Alex Abrahantes

– AEW’s new signee has confirmed that he will be doing Spanish language commentary for Dynamite. Alex Abrahantes, who was announced on Wednesday as joining the company, has confirmed on Twitter that he’ll be calling the action for Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite debuts tomorrow on TNT.

