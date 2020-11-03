UPDATE: The newly-signed-to-AEW Anthony Bowens had some interest from WWE, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that there was interest from WWE in Bowens before a feature they did on him in spring of 2019. However, WWE never got back to Bowens and coaches and staff were puzzled by that fact.

Bowens’ signing with AEW was made official before this month, according to the site. WWE had been reaching out at the time to several talent from AEW Dark and NJPW Strong at the time.

ORIGINAL: While the AEW tag team division is already loaded with lots of talented teams, it appears that Tony Khan and AEW have added another duo to their roster.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tony Khan has revealed that Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have signed contracts with AEW and will be known as The Acclaimed moving forward.

Johnson also noted that WWE had interest in signing Bowens to its NXT brand before his decision to sign with AEW.

Bowens and Caster have both appeared on AEW Dark in recent weeks, as they teamed up against Best Friends on the Oct. 27 edition of the show. Caster made his first appearance in AEW back in June when he teamed with Luther and Serpentico in a six-man tag team match.

The Acclaimed is set for action on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark, with the newly-signed tag team squaring off against Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion.