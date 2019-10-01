wrestling / News

Various News: Alex Abrahantes Signs With AEW, D. Destro Helps PCO, Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin Set for Prelude to Glory

October 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Alex Abrahantes

– All Elite Wrestling has announced the signing of Alex Abrahantes this week. You can check out the announcement below. Based on his Twitter profile, it appears he will be doing broadcasting or Spanish commentary broadcast work for AEW. You can check out the announcement from AEW below.

– D. Destro helped PCO when he was having a tooth infection. You can check out that video below.

– Impact Wrestling has announced Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards for Impact Prelude to Glory. You can check out that announcement below.

