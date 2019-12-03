AEW Signs PPV Deal With In Demand for Quarterly Events Through June 2021

– All Elite Wrestling and In Demand officially announced today a new partnership that is a long-term pay-per-view output deal. Under the new contract, In Demand will have one AEW PPV event per quarter through June 2021.

Speaking on the news, In Demand SVP Programming & Marketing Mark Boccardi stated: “We’re huge fans of AEW’s exciting wrestling talent and events, and are pleased to partner with them as they continue to build their audience, marketing and distribution. This commitment from AEW demonstrates that our programming partners see the value in a long-term relationship with In Demand, and with the pay-per-view platform itself. We’re able to offer our content partners the largest distribution reach in the PPV business, as well as customized marketing and promotional support.”

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan added: “AEW pay-per-view events are the best shows in wrestling, and In Demand is a perfect PPV partner for us as well as our fans,” said AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. “With In Demand’s vast reach

and connectivity, we’ll be able to bring all of our AEW pay-per-view shows into the homes of wrestling fans throughout North America.”

This means there will be four PPVs for the wrestling promotion next year (2020) and two more in 2021 that will be available through In Demand PPV.