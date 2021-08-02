AEW Signs New TV Deal With Eurosport India

All Elite Wrestling has announced they have signed a TV deal with Eurosport India to air AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. The shows will begin airing in India on August 15. Here’s a press release:

Eurosport India acquires broadcasting rights for All Elite Wrestling

Mumbai: Eurosport India, the go-to destination for passionate sports fans in India, has acquired the broadcasting rights to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the new wrestling league taking the world by storm. This partnership brings viewers in India spectacular weekly wrestling programs jam-packed with action and the unexpected.

Fans throughout India will have a robust selection of high-octane offerings from AEW’s portfolio. Eurosport India will begin airing AEW’s weekly flagship show, AEW DYNAMITE, starting on this Independence Day i.e. 15th August.

Starting on 15th August, AEW’s newest show, AEW RAMPAGE, will make its debut on Eurosport India. AEW RAMPAGE will be an electrifying new show featuring the hottest stars of today and tomorrow showcasing their athleticism, charisma and creativity on the fastest rising stage in all of professional wrestling. The gripping one-hour show, which will take place in different cities across the U.S. each week, brings new content, matchups and personalities to fans every Saturday and Sunday in India.

In addition, Eurosport India will be broadcasting AEW’s wildly popular pay-per-view events including September’s highly-anticipated ALL OUT as well as four new professional wrestling specials annually.

Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution, Asia – India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and Head of Eurosport India said: “Pro-wrestling is a sport that every kid in India has grown up watching, and its popularity is on the rise. Eurosport has always believed in building communities and bringing quality content for the passionate fans. AEW, in a short period, has grown rapidly and this partnering with AEW allows us to bring to our fans some of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling world—thus strengthening our commitment of bringing world class action to fans.”

“In less than two years since launching AEW DYNAMITE, we’ve started a professional wrestling revolution,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Through our partnership with Eurosport India, we’re looking forward to showcasing the best professional wrestling that fans in India demand and deserve. We were an instant success in the U.S., and now fans across the world are discovering AEW, feeling refreshed and excited about professional wrestling again. We can’t wait for fans in India to experience our dynamic storytelling, high-flying action and incredible roster of global stars and homegrown talent on a weekly basis.”

AEW features a world-class roster of diverse male and female professional wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. AEW is headlined by Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley, and features stars such as Christian Cage, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Matt Hardy, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, FTR, Orange Cassidy, Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, Jade Cargill, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Scorpio Sky, and many more.

AEW fans can also stream their favorite new wrestling league on discovery+.