AEW Signs Talent Member During AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings

September 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Someone new is officially All Elite, signing a contract during the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings on Wednesday. Fightful reports that during the tapings, Lee Moriarty faced Daniel Garcia. After the match, Tony Khan came out and offered Moriarty a contract.

Moriarty began working AEW shows back in August, debuting on the August 17th episode of Dark against Dante Martin.

