wrestling / News
AEW Signs Talent Member During AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings
September 8, 2021 | Posted by
Someone new is officially All Elite, signing a contract during the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings on Wednesday. Fightful reports that during the tapings, Lee Moriarty faced Daniel Garcia. After the match, Tony Khan came out and offered Moriarty a contract.
Moriarty began working AEW shows back in August, debuting on the August 17th episode of Dark against Dante Martin.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Contract Expiration Dates, Heat on Officials Handling NXT Contracts
- Jon Moxley Shares His Thoughts on How He Thinks Vince McMahon Would React to AEW
- Kayla Braxton Asks Fans Not To Send Wrestlers Gifts To Home Addresses
- Tony Khan Says Adam Cole Scared Him During Wednesday Night War