AEW Social Media Coordinator Exits Company

AEW’s social media coordinator has announced his exit from the company. Dion Sekone-Fraser posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday to announce that he had his last day in AEW on Monday. Sekone-Fraser wrote:

“Yesterday was my last day at #AEW.

80 episodes of #AEWDynamite, 83 episodes of #AEWDark, 9 pay per views, 4 #AEWDarkElevation episodes, and a s**t ton of social media posts. What a trip!”

On his LinkedIn account, Sekone-Fraser listed his AEW responsibilities as follows: