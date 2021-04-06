wrestling / News

AEW Social Media Coordinator Exits Company

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW’s social media coordinator has announced his exit from the company. Dion Sekone-Fraser posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday to announce that he had his last day in AEW on Monday. Sekone-Fraser wrote:

“Yesterday was my last day at #AEW.
80 episodes of #AEWDynamite, 83 episodes of #AEWDark, 9 pay per views, 4 #AEWDarkElevation episodes, and a s**t ton of social media posts.

What a trip!”

On his LinkedIn account, Sekone-Fraser listed his AEW responsibilities as follows:

– Research audience preferences and discover current trends
– Create engaging text, image and video content; design posts to sustain readers’ curiosity and create buzz around new products
– Measure web traffic and monitor SEO
– Stay up-to-date with changes in all social platforms ensuring maximum effectiveness
– Train co-workers to use social media in a cohesive and beneficial way
– Facilitate online conversations with customers and respond to queries
– Report on online reviews and feedback from customers and fans
– Develop an optimal posting schedule, considering web traffic and customer engagement metrics
– Oversee social media accounts’ layout
– Communicate with the employees on sub tasks (what they need, birthdays, etc)
– Suggest new ways to attract prospective customers, like promotions and competitions.

