AEW News: Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela Vow to Bounce Back, Chris Jericho Shares Video of Sudden Impact’s Debut
– Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela may have fallen short against Miro and Kip Sabian this week, but they have vowed to bounce back on AEW Dark next week. AEW posted the following video of Janela and Kiss hyping their match against Lucha Bros on Dark, which takes place on Tuesday:
DARK EXCLUSIVE@SonnyKissXO & @JANELABABY never back down from a fight!
This Tuesday on Dark, Kiss & Janela are focused and prepared.
WATCH Dark this Tuesday via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/QSlgURaO1L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2020
– Chris Jericho posted to YouTube with a video of his and Lance Storm’s debut as Sudden Impact 30 years ago. His synopsis of the video reads:
“It’s the debut of Sudden Impact! Chris Jericho and Lance Storm had a great first pro match working against each other, but when it came to their second match, and first as a tag team, it was a completely different story! CJ gave this match 1 star in his own record keeping, and Lance hates this match so much, he didn’t want anyone to see it! Watch the match on Chris Jericho’s YouTube channel, and listen to this episode as Chris and Lance recount the circumstances leading up to them taking on veterans Ed “The Savage” Langley and Steve Gillespie in a Quonset in Strathmore, Alberta, the in-ring situation that created their “safeword” strategy, the controversial “Ric Flair Ball Shot,” and the controversy surrounding Lance’s wrestling boots! Plus, they share the story of the Black Mamba, the curse of Les Thornton, how they jack-knifed the truck & trailer hauling the ring, and why Chris Jericho nearly quit wrestling at this point.”
