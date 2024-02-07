AEW Spanish Announcer Was Excited To Work With Thunder Rosa

AEW Spanish announcer Alvaro Riojas recently talked about working with Thunder Rosa at the announcer’s desk. Riojas spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about working with Rosa on the commentary team while she was away from the ring due to her back injury.

“When I found out she was going to be on Spanish commentary with me, I was over the moon,” he recalled. “There was a point last year that she did ask me to step in the ring with her to try and see where she was at.”

He continued, “She wasn’t feeling too good, she was still injured, and she needed a lot of work. She’s been grinding, day in and day out, from that day, all year.”

Rosa made her AEW in-ring return in December on AEW Collision and has been working regularly since.