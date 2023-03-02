wrestling / News
AEW News: New Spanish Language YouTube Channel, AEW ArcadeFest Schedule
– AEW has launched a new Spanish-language YouTube channel. The AEW en Espanol channel is available here and includes Spanish commentary versions of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.
– AEW is a couple of several ArcadeFest events over the next few days. As you can see below, a JazWares Showcase featuring new action figures takes place on March 4th at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT and a GoldenEye 007 tournament is on March 5th at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT.
Both events will take place on AEW’s Twitch channel.
Watch @EvilUno, @DanhausenAD, and @MarkSterlingEsq showcase some new figures! Tune into @AEWGames Twitch on Saturday, March 4th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT.#AEWbyJazwares #AEWGames @Jazwares
#AEW @AEW pic.twitter.com/bAcsIRQfTs
— AEWbyJazwares (@AEWbyJazwares) March 1, 2023
