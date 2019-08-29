wrestling / News
AEW Special Countdown to All Out Set for Tomorrow on TNT
August 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Well, it looks like an AEW Countdown special for the All Out pay-per-view event is definitely confirmed for tomorrow on TNT. TNT released the following preview for the Countdown to All Out. The special is set for tomorrow on TNT at 10/9 pm CST.
As previously reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was some earlier doubt about the All Out Countdown special happening because while it did appear on the schedule at one point, no one with AEW had talked about the Countdown special recently.
What led to THIS?
The Countdown to All Out special is on TOMORROW NIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama #AEW pic.twitter.com/Qdtet9AkPQ
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 29, 2019
