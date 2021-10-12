wrestling / News
AEW Airing Special Episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation on Wednesday
October 12, 2021
AEW is set to air special “Best Of” episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation on Wednesday in place of Dynamite. AEW announced on Instagram that special episodes of both shows will air on Wednesday starting at 8 PM ET on YouTube, with a second set of specials next Wednesday.
The episodes will feature replays of matches as suggested by fans. The AEW Instagram account wrote:
“With #AEWDynamite moving to Saturday THIS WEEK and NEXT, we want to hear what your favorite #AEWDarkElevation & #AEWDark matches are.”
“The matches selected will be included in TWO (10/13 & 10/20) Specials premiering first at 8/7c TOMORROW at YouTube.com/AEW”
