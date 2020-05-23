Backstage News On Internal Excitement Within AEW For Tonight’s Stadium Stampede Match at Double or Nothing

PWInsider reports that there is a lot of internal excitement within AEW for tonight’s Stadium Stampede match between the Elite and the Inner Circle at Double or Nothing. The match was taped overnight, finishing at around 5AM this morning, to avoid having dead air as the wrestlers made their way to different areas of the stadium.

The match will feature a ring set up at the 50 yard line of TIAA Bank Field and will incorporate the entire stadium for the match. There are reportedly a lot of fun, creative things that will happen during the match that AEW and those involved were very proud of putting together.