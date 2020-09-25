AEW Stadium Stampede Highlights Air During NFL Halftime Show, Stars In Attendance at Venue

AEW’s Stadium Stampede match aired in part during the halftime show for Jacksonville Jaquars’ game on Thursday. As you can see below, during the intermission for the NFL game between the Jaquars and the Miami Dolphins, highlights from the game played at TIAA Bank Field.

In addition, several AEW stars noted that they were at the stadium including Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Nyla Rose, Dustin Rhodes, Hikaru Shida, Sonny Kiss, and more: