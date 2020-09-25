wrestling / News
AEW Stadium Stampede Highlights Air During NFL Halftime Show, Stars In Attendance at Venue
AEW’s Stadium Stampede match aired in part during the halftime show for Jacksonville Jaquars’ game on Thursday. As you can see below, during the intermission for the NFL game between the Jaquars and the Miami Dolphins, highlights from the game played at TIAA Bank Field.
In addition, several AEW stars noted that they were at the stadium including Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, Nyla Rose, Dustin Rhodes, Hikaru Shida, Sonny Kiss, and more:
Watching an encore of @AEWrestling #DoubleorNothing “Stadium Stampede” legendary match tonight at halftime of the @Jaguars @MiamiDolphins game tonight @TIAABankField pic.twitter.com/T2okEZRIqq
— Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) September 25, 2020
Thanks @jaguars for letting the fans @TIAABankField tonight know that @AEWrestling #AEWDynamite returns Jacksonville @dailysplace Wednesday, 10/7 . Tix go on-sale this Saturday 9/26 10am https://t.co/It08CU4EiA pic.twitter.com/QRcI4EWmiU
— Rafael Morffi (@rmorfnyc) September 25, 2020
.@Jaguars vs @MiamiDolphins #DUVAL pic.twitter.com/As5kl5jHpJ
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 25, 2020
YOOOOO STADIUM STAMPEDE FOR THE INTERMISSION!!!! #AEW #AEWDynamite #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/p4VJuKisda
— 💀Nyla Rose🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) September 25, 2020
On behalf of all of your talent at @AEWrestling , I want to personally thank you @TonyKhan for your hospitality tonight at @TIAABankField to watch some @Jaguars Football 🏈!! #DUUUVAL @Call_In_Johnson @rmorfnyc pic.twitter.com/JSk0EXe1M9
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 25, 2020
My father was a football player for short time, and I played catch with a football when I was a child. But I need to learn the rules again to be a big fan!!!!! The game tonight was on me 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/P9yOGUWpou
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) September 25, 2020
C’mon, Jags! 🐆 #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/OSgAKgj2bb
— Sonny Kiss ♥ (@SonnyKissXO) September 25, 2020
#DUUUVAL @Ortiz_Powerful @Santana_Proud and @MadKing1981 reppin’ Harlem, Bronx and Yonkers pic.twitter.com/HvAFXKp4yP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 25, 2020
#DUUUVAL @thePenelopeFord and her fiancé @TheKipSabian enjoying the @Jaguars vs @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/XIFyqxl135
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 25, 2020
In case the @NFL officials need back up all four #EliteOfficials are in the house #DUUUVAL @dabryceisright @RefAubrey @madmadref and @RefTurnerAEW pic.twitter.com/nHb8IufeKc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 25, 2020
