AEW Star Britt Baker At NXT TakeOver: XXV, Briefly Shown On Camera

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
AEW star Britt Baker is seated in the front row at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: XXV show in Bridgeport, CT. Baker is currently dating NXT star Adam Cole who is headlining the show against Johnny Gargano. Baker was seen on camera prior to the start of the main event when they showed Stephanie McMahon.

