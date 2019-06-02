AEW Star Britt Baker At NXT TakeOver: XXV, Briefly Shown On Camera

AEW star Britt Baker is seated in the front row at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: XXV show in Bridgeport, CT. Baker is currently dating NXT star Adam Cole who is headlining the show against Johnny Gargano. Baker was seen on camera prior to the start of the main event when they showed Stephanie McMahon.

Here are photos of Baker not far from Stephanie.

Hey, it's Britt Baker! Oh, yeah, and Stephanie McMahon is there too apparently. Always hogging the camera time from rising stars, that one. #WWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xRQNdM08iL — Nick • T.S. is Back! • Wrestling Nerd (@FearlessRiOT) June 2, 2019