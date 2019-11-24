AEW Star Britt Baker Seen and Referenced on Camera During NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– AEW star Dr. Britt Baker was in attendance at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event in Rosement, Illinois. Not only was she shown during the broadcast, she was referenced and pointed out by announcer Mauro Ranallo. You can check out an image of Britt Baker in attendance at the event that was posted on Twitter below.

Dr. Baker is the real-life girlfriend of NXT champion Adam Cole. After she was shown during the main event WarGames match, announcer Mauro Ranallo pointed her out as “Adam Cole’s girlfriend Britt Baker.” Baker is currently signed to rival wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, so it likely surprised fans that she was not only shown on camera during the broadcast but mentioned by name as well.

Adam Cole and his Undisputed Era team were not victorious. Tommaso Ciampa pinned Adam Cole after an Air Raid Crash off the top of the cage through two tables to secure the victory for Team Ciampa. You can get 411’s live coverage and results for TakeOver RIGHT HERE.